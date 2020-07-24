Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,099 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.42.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,036 shares of company stock worth $83,872,019. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $6.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.17. 40,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

