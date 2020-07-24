Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,423 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $93,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,911,000 after buying an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after buying an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,521 shares of company stock worth $20,674,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. The stock had a trading volume of 76,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

