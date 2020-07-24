Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,500 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.78% of Zebra Technologies worth $105,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $139,687,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 351,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after purchasing an additional 289,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.86.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total value of $249,205.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,207.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $6.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.18. 10,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.30. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.