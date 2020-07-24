Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 8,195 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.55% of Church & Dwight worth $104,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 297,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $7,772,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

