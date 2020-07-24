Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $83,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $153,518,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,494 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $23,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,128. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.