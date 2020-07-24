Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $103,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,055,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD traded down $27.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $857.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,236. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $891.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $817.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

