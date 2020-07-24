Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Posts Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.77 million.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. 725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,449. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

CPSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.