Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Corning by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Corning by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Corning by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,454 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

GLW traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

