Cortland Associates Inc. MO Acquires 11,164 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. JD.Com comprises approximately 4.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in JD.Com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 433,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,644. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

