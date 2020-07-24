Cortland Associates Inc. MO Boosts Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 4.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.09% of Centene worth $31,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 106,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,782. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

