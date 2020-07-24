Cortland Associates Inc. MO Boosts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 8.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Cigna were worth $59,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $181.58. The company had a trading volume of 67,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,116. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.02. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

In related news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,185 shares of company stock valued at $60,675,011 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

