Cortland Associates Inc. MO Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.57.

Shares of IDXX traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.84. 5,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,104. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $372.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

