Cortland Associates Inc. MO Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,327,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $1,573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,077 shares of company stock worth $116,087,856. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,046.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

