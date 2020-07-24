Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $26 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises about 3.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.16% of TransUnion worth $25,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $13,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.94. 31,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,916. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,553,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,394 shares of company stock valued at $17,853,156. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

