Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases Shares of 84,185 Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,185 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,000. Workday makes up 2.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.45. 21,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day moving average of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $218.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

