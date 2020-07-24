Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases Shares of 86,622 Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,060,000. Willis Towers Watson makes up 2.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.76. The stock had a trading volume of 156,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,207. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.90 and its 200-day moving average is $195.27.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

