Cortland Associates Inc. MO Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,367. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $311.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.90. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.