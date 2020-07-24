Cortland Associates Inc. MO Trims Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,930 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.13. 346,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,617. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.89.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

