Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.34. 63,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,129. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $331.49. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

