Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €30.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.21 ($42.93).

ETR 1COV traded down €0.44 ($0.49) on Thursday, hitting €36.70 ($41.24). 1,301,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €34.95 and a 200-day moving average of €34.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($54.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

