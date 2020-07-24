Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.27) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.21 ($42.93).

Covestro stock traded down €0.44 ($0.49) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €36.70 ($41.24). The company had a trading volume of 1,301,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a one year high of €48.18 ($54.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.95 and a 200 day moving average of €34.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

