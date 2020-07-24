Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.27) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.21 ($42.93).

1COV traded down €0.44 ($0.49) on Thursday, reaching €36.70 ($41.24). 1,301,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($54.13). The company’s 50 day moving average is €34.95 and its 200-day moving average is €34.16. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

