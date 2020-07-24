Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.27) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.21 ($42.93).

1COV traded down €0.44 ($0.49) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €36.70 ($41.24). 1,301,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.16. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($54.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

