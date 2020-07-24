Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.21 ($42.93).

Shares of ETR:1COV traded down €0.44 ($0.49) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €36.70 ($41.24). 1,301,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($54.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

