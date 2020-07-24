Creative Planning Acquires 370,248 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 99.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 743,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,248 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $83,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.37. 80,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,229. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

