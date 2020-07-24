Creative Planning Boosts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,289 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.45% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $33,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,964. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

