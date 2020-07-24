Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $25,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 134.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.34. 11,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $294.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

