Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,828 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 1.30% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $265,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,966,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,797,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,331,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,698,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.99. 50,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,027. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

