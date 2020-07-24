Creative Planning Buys 103,435 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,435 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $30,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,720. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

