Creative Planning Buys 156,238 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,238 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 3.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $262,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. 21,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,985. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.