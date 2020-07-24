Creative Planning Buys 17,267 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 749,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $51,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. 120,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.