Creative Planning Buys 945 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,835 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.97. The company had a trading volume of 65,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,129. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $331.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.