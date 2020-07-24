Creative Planning Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,478 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $50,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,708,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.74. 2,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $170.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

