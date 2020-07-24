Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,083 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.48% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $26,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $540,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 84,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. 23,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,054. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.33.

