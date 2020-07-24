Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,899,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083,392 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 7.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $395,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 486.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after buying an additional 2,229,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,531.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,143,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,375,000.

SPLG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,904. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

