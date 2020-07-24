Creative Planning Has $121.07 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,118,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,229 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $121,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,021,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,979 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12.

