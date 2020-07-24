Creative Planning Has $179.17 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,798 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.43% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $179,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

IJH traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.81. 59,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,533. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

