Creative Planning Has $22.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,324 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 931.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 293,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. 8,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,455. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52.

