Creative Planning Has $294.05 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,588,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $294,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $54.69. 3,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

