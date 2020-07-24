Creative Planning Has $31.17 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.29% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $31,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $73,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,685,000 after buying an additional 273,269 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after buying an additional 197,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,077,000 after buying an additional 115,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,852 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,655. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.54. 6,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.02. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $255.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

