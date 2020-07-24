Creative Planning Has $38.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $38,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $83.17. 6,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,930. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

