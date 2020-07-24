Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,603 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 31.92% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $153,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6,684.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. 8,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

