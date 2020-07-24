Creative Planning Purchases 123,512 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,512 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $38,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. The company had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

