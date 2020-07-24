Creative Planning Purchases 1,684,669 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684,669 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 10.54% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $415,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. 168,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,482. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16.

