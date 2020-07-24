Creative Planning Purchases 53,470 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $175,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,580,000 after buying an additional 607,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,593,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.49. 23,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,662. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.