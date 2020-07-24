Creative Planning Purchases 66,024 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.62% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,882,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

