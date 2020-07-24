Creative Planning Purchases 99 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. The stock had a trading volume of 68,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

