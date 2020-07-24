Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.14% of Dover worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 119.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 26.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.86. 15,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

