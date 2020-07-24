Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.14% of Dover worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 119.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 26.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.86. 15,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
See Also: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.