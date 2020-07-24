Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,444,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294,121 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 1.69% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $310,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 181,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,030. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

