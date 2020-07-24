Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,812,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,633 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.5% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 12.39% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $521,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,197. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43.

